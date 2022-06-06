 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 6 June 2022

Hotfix for update 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8877926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a movement speed bug when player closes inventory in water
  • Improved turret state replication which should make turrets turn on and off more reliably
  • Pressing teleport on yourself in admin panel no longer moves the player
  • Chat messages now show up in the admin panel log
  • Made admin panel log save to a file on the server
  • Player placed vendors sell items now correctly
  • Admin panel log can now correctly display more languages and special characters
  • Houses now consume correct amount of wood instead of 1 every hour
