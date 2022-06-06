- Fixed a movement speed bug when player closes inventory in water
- Improved turret state replication which should make turrets turn on and off more reliably
- Pressing teleport on yourself in admin panel no longer moves the player
- Chat messages now show up in the admin panel log
- Made admin panel log save to a file on the server
- Player placed vendors sell items now correctly
- Admin panel log can now correctly display more languages and special characters
- Houses now consume correct amount of wood instead of 1 every hour
Longvinter update for 6 June 2022
Hotfix for update 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update