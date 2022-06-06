 Skip to content

Roady Life update for 6 June 2022

1.0.1.5 Hot fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix 3D text not using the right font for Chinese/Russian/Ukrainian languages
  • Fix duplicated map missions on multiplayer
  • Fix passenger missions not taking source/destination order into account
  • Fix switching to next vehicle instead of accelerating vehicle when using pad just after using keyboard
  • Improve vehicle detection on car workshop and car wash station interaction zone
  • Fix broken vehicle tip not showing when discovering first vehicle while on foot
  • Fix some trees colliding with camera
  • Tweak Food processing recipe and tank size
  • Reduce probability of "Build industry" contracts
