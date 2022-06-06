- Fix 3D text not using the right font for Chinese/Russian/Ukrainian languages
- Fix duplicated map missions on multiplayer
- Fix passenger missions not taking source/destination order into account
- Fix switching to next vehicle instead of accelerating vehicle when using pad just after using keyboard
- Improve vehicle detection on car workshop and car wash station interaction zone
- Fix broken vehicle tip not showing when discovering first vehicle while on foot
- Fix some trees colliding with camera
- Tweak Food processing recipe and tank size
- Reduce probability of "Build industry" contracts
Roady Life update for 6 June 2022
1.0.1.5 Hot fix
