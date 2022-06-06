V0.57 UPDATE Some big tweaks, some small tweaks

Hello, all you horror shooter fans!
The following changes have been made to Krampus Kills.
- New Item: Alarm Clock. Allows the player to use Slow Motion. The item is rare and hidden only on a few maps.
- Krampus has a new attack. Homelander-style laser eyes (not on Easy mode) during the boss battle.
- Krampus health has been buffed in the boss battle.
- Your Stamina lasts longer while running and recovers faster.
- Snowmen can throw snowballs at you now from a distance.
- The Flame Bottle has been nerfed on the damage it does to Krampus, though still the most effective.
- The Stun Gun works on the Snowmen now.
- The SnowGlobes glow, this should make it easier to find them.
Changed files in this update