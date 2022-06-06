 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Krampus Kills update for 6 June 2022

V0.57 UPDATE Some big tweaks, some small tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8877760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, all you horror shooter fans!

The following changes have been made to Krampus Kills.

  • New Item: Alarm Clock. Allows the player to use Slow Motion. The item is rare and hidden only on a few maps.
  • Krampus has a new attack. Homelander-style laser eyes (not on Easy mode) during the boss battle.
  • Krampus health has been buffed in the boss battle.
  • Your Stamina lasts longer while running and recovers faster.
  • Snowmen can throw snowballs at you now from a distance.
  • The Flame Bottle has been nerfed on the damage it does to Krampus, though still the most effective.
  • The Stun Gun works on the Snowmen now.
  • The SnowGlobes glow, this should make it easier to find them.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link