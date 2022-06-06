 Skip to content

Murdo's Quest update for 6 June 2022

Hotfix 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8877523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug where falling off of Big Tree didn't kill player.

