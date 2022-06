What's New In The New Version 2.15?

-It To Enabled Partial Controller Compatibility

-The difficulty has been reduced.

-Added dynamic difficulty

-Remastered enemies.

-2 Original OST Songs Remastered.

-Added 2 new bosses

5.1: Hastur "the Unspeakable"

5.2: The Virgo Dragon

[b]Note 1: No one knows how to fight them

-Changed Sound Effects.

-Game Mechanics Modified

-Fixed bugs that made the game unplayable at certain points[/b]

Note: Playing With Control Does Not Modify Inverted Controls Of Distortion Zones.

Thank you very much for your support, reviews and others, we continue to improve this great game, greetings pilots