- You can disable and enable by "1" key the flash when charging power
- Now you can raise life without a cap of 1200
- Added a much louder sound when doing a CRITICAL HIT.
- Fixed health stat display when acquired (previously added to remaining health during battle)
- Now the variables are reset the necessary ones, before they were all reset.
- The loop was fixed if we lost a battle, when choosing the character again, the variables now work well and the character goes down to the gnome, to go back up and fight with each one.
- Fixed the amount of turns needed to reach maximum energy.
- If you lose you don't have to go back to options to change settings, they remain stable.
Note Function keys
"1" Enable or disable Flashes
"Esc" Exits the game directly
"F" Activate non-scalable full screen.
Changed files in this update