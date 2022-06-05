Patch 5.4.3.4

Here comes a list of changes since the last update including sprinting and sprint attacks, rolling and more responsive player inputs. See below for more info:
Improvements
- Sprinting and sprint attacks: Now players can sprint which allows for faster navigation of dungeons. Also there a sweet sprint attack which should be fun to play around with. Player movement speed in general is also increased to increase the pace of combat.
Rolling: Dodge rolling is added but most important is that now you can break stuff while rolling around which I find personally very satisfying ːsteamhappyː
Floor two boss reduced difficulty: The newly added second floor boss would do a long chain of combos which would make him difficult to fight. The number of attacks is adjusted now.
More responsive inputs: Input while player was staggered was not registered which would make the game less responsive. Now player input during stagger is registered in a buffer would should increase input responsiveness. Also player has a larger window of time to rotate before being lock in attack animations.
Bug fixes
Fixed - Inventory would sometimes not open.
Fixed - Sometimes player could target enemies through walls.
Fixed - Mage enemy would not attack after getting struck by lightning spell. This bug is now fixed. Also if they have a shield the damage is absorbed by shield first before damaging mage.
Fixed - Pressing start new game would jump over the prologue at random.
Fixed - Usurp might was not filled in the beginning of the game.
Fixed - Bug with long sword wielding enemies when hit by lightning spell where hands would remain attached during stun animation. Now the hands are separated during stun animation and attached again after.
Changed files in this update