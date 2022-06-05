Patch 5.4.3.4

Here comes a list of changes since the last update including sprinting and sprint attacks, rolling and more responsive player inputs. See below for more info:

Rolling: Dodge rolling is added but most important is that now you can break stuff while rolling around which I find personally very satisfying ːsteamhappyː

Floor two boss reduced difficulty: The newly added second floor boss would do a long chain of combos which would make him difficult to fight. The number of attacks is adjusted now.