CEO update for 5 June 2022

Patch notes, 0.3.43

Patch notes, 0.3.43

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bottom left of building window now always show an overview of used/available unit space
  • Bankruptcy warning is now more visible and with an audible warning
  • Regional settings changed to English (number formatting, month names)
  • Speed 1 is slowed down by 40%
  • Added a warning symbol when looking at an auction where the bid is for more than player's current cash on hand
  • AI weren't controlled very well in multiplayer games. Fixed.
  • Multiplayer games now respect the "Player Capital" setting instead of always using 100M
  • Checkboxes now work better (easier to toggle them) in multiplayer games
  • Occasional bug where not enough units were moved from Purchasing to Sales so the inventory balance was slightly off. Fixed.
  • Annual values for goals (Annual Profit, Annual Revenue etc.) skipped a month (Feb 1st value was Jan-Dec, instead of Feb-Jan). Fixed.
  • The last day of the month was not included in "Previous month" numbers in the balance sheet. Fixed.
  • Tutorial was hard to complete on low resolutions. Foxed
  • Minor bug fixes and small UI improvements
