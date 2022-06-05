- Bottom left of building window now always show an overview of used/available unit space
- Bankruptcy warning is now more visible and with an audible warning
- Regional settings changed to English (number formatting, month names)
- Speed 1 is slowed down by 40%
- Added a warning symbol when looking at an auction where the bid is for more than player's current cash on hand
- AI weren't controlled very well in multiplayer games. Fixed.
- Multiplayer games now respect the "Player Capital" setting instead of always using 100M
- Checkboxes now work better (easier to toggle them) in multiplayer games
- Occasional bug where not enough units were moved from Purchasing to Sales so the inventory balance was slightly off. Fixed.
- Annual values for goals (Annual Profit, Annual Revenue etc.) skipped a month (Feb 1st value was Jan-Dec, instead of Feb-Jan). Fixed.
- The last day of the month was not included in "Previous month" numbers in the balance sheet. Fixed.
- Tutorial was hard to complete on low resolutions. Foxed
- Minor bug fixes and small UI improvements
CEO update for 5 June 2022
Patch notes, 0.3.43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update