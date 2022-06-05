- Added an option for recovery of ocean access for the main shipyard and cargo depots when they were accidentally blocked by dumped material.
- Fixed tier 3 truck attachment animation that sometimes "jumped" on the very first fill.
- Truck now dumps all material before returning back to the mining tower. Previously, it was possible that not all cargo was dumped before returning.
- Added a more helpful error message when attempting to build something outside of the map. The Previous message was suggesting that the area is blocked by another entity, which was confusing.
- Fix a case where a contract could not be assigned to a cargo depot module.
- Add missing recipe to Assembler II so that upgrade won't remove it: iron -> mechanical parts.
- Game is now paused on load.
- Dialogs on the World map can be closed with an Escape key.
- Updated translations (thanks to everyone who contributed).
Captain of Industry update for 5 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.1e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
