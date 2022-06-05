Update / Patch notes

More fixes, more implementations.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed when purchased node is being placed, Ctrl didn't lock it to grid
- Fixed auto align setting for purchased node placement and multi select nodes
- Fixed so that player can open different node without closing current one
Changes:
- Added support for AZERTY keyboard for WASD movement
- Added selection in options to choose keyboard layout
- Added another quick action button when selecting node to quickly set export to max
