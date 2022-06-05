 Skip to content

Nodes update for 5 June 2022

Update / Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8875706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More fixes, more implementations.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed when purchased node is being placed, Ctrl didn't lock it to grid
  • Fixed auto align setting for purchased node placement and multi select nodes
  • Fixed so that player can open different node without closing current one

Changes:

  • Added support for AZERTY keyboard for WASD movement
  • Added selection in options to choose keyboard layout
  • Added another quick action button when selecting node to quickly set export to max
