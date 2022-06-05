 Skip to content

Forward Defense update for 5 June 2022

Patch V0.1.1 - Camera Fix

Patch V0.1.1 - Camera Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several users reported the camera getting stuck in the Oil Fields level. While we were unable to reproduce this issue, we suspect this was caused by the camera spawning outside of the camera bounds.

This patch should resolve the problem.

