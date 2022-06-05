DreamScapes Dimensions is developed by a Solo Indie Developer

with an intense day job and a very demanding family

It it is an 'early adopter' stage of development

PLEASE ALIGN YOUR EXPECTATIONS ACCORDINGLY

Do you want to help with the games development...

Content? Quests? Website? Social Media?

Private message me on Discord or the game website

(BIG PATCH, expect glitches and thus quick fixes / optimisations.

Still a RAM issue on load, but RAM gets released as you play.)