DreamScapes Dimensions is developed by a Solo Indie Developer
with an intense day job and a very demanding family
It it is an 'early adopter' stage of development
PLEASE ALIGN YOUR EXPECTATIONS ACCORDINGLY
Do you want to help with the games development...
Content? Quests? Website? Social Media?
Private message me on Discord or the game website
(BIG PATCH, expect glitches and thus quick fixes / optimisations.
Still a RAM issue on load, but RAM gets released as you play.)
- Fixed experience bar not showing
- Updated to Unity 2021
- Updated terrain shader
- New domain name (dreamscapesdimensions.co.uk) and website move
- Added Keltrath Farmland
- Added butcher profession to allow corpse butchering
- Increased practice points awarded per level to 1d6
- Wisdom gives more bonus to practice points awarded per level (e.g. 17 = +6)
- Increased skill learned per practice to 1d8
- Intelligence gives more bonus to skill learned per practice (e.g. 15 = +4%)
- Increased health regen rate relative to current player level
- Prevented finishing character creation with unspent attribute points
- If in an instance you now respawn in the instance after death
- Some player gold and some random inventory items are now dropped on player death
- Procedurally generated instance server optimisations
- Client texture optimisations (still a lot of client optimisations to do)
