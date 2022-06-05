 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 5 June 2022

v0.122a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DreamScapes Dimensions is developed by a Solo Indie Developer
with an intense day job and a very demanding family
It it is an 'early adopter' stage of development
PLEASE ALIGN YOUR EXPECTATIONS ACCORDINGLY

Do you want to help with the games development...
Content? Quests? Website? Social Media?
Private message me on Discord or the game website

(BIG PATCH, expect glitches and thus quick fixes / optimisations.
Still a RAM issue on load, but RAM gets released as you play.)

  1. Fixed experience bar not showing
  2. Updated to Unity 2021
  3. Updated terrain shader
  4. New domain name (dreamscapesdimensions.co.uk) and website move
  5. Added Keltrath Farmland
  6. Added butcher profession to allow corpse butchering
  7. Increased practice points awarded per level to 1d6
  8. Wisdom gives more bonus to practice points awarded per level (e.g. 17 = +6)
  9. Increased skill learned per practice to 1d8
  10. Intelligence gives more bonus to skill learned per practice (e.g. 15 = +4%)
  11. Increased health regen rate relative to current player level
  12. Prevented finishing character creation with unspent attribute points
  13. If in an instance you now respawn in the instance after death
  14. Some player gold and some random inventory items are now dropped on player death
  15. Procedurally generated instance server optimisations
  16. Client texture optimisations (still a lot of client optimisations to do)
