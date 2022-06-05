v0.0.103 (06/05/2022)
Changes:
- Changed auto-sampling delay in the queue for cleaning from 10 to 8 seconds
- Now the pop-up window indicating that the unit does not have enough power will not automatically close
Added:
- An section has been added to resource tooltips in the scene that shows what technology is needed for this resource (provided that the technology is not yet open)
- The FPS indicator is turned on while playing on the location (the indicator is in the upper right corner)
- Added in the test mode the functionality of logging the laser beam, pressing the A key
- Hotkeys have been added to quickly move items from the unit's inventory (with the exception of modules that are installed on the unit) to the building's inventory and vice versa
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the Ore Clearing Station, it did not load the queue for cleaning
- Fixed a bug when the Ore Clearing Station had more resources in the queue than the available slots (need testing)
- Fixed a bug when LMB was pressed on a selected unit with the Left Ctrl key held down in order to unselect it - the unit was shown unselected, but it was possible to control it
- Fixed a bug when opening a location map you could notice a sharp jump in brightness on the map (to get this bug you need to open the map during the day, then the next time at night) (need testing)
- Fixed a bug when in the game settings after setting the FPS Limit, when you re-open the settings window, the value melted to Max
Changed files in this update