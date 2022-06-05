 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Devil update for 5 June 2022

Unity remake test version BUG FIX

Share · View all patches · Build 8875222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following are some of the things that have been fixed this time

  1. Fixed when the props have reached the possession limit, the same items still appear in the prop room.
  2. Some map collision adjustment.
  3. Fixed the momentary lag when the left/right keys are used to cast skills at the same time.
  4. Optimized the situation where the sound overlap limit causes a popping sound.
  5. Fixed the game stalling when using alt+tab to cut out of the window when talking to NPCs or interactive objects.
  6. Disabled the in-game feature of alt+enter for Windows to switch between full screen.
  7. Fixed a bug that caused the level to be stuck when clicking continuously when selecting the difficulty menu.
  8. Fixed the BOSS AI, which used to make the boss stop attacking under certain circumstances.
  9. Optimized the broken picture problem of some scenes background.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link