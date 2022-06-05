Unity remake test version BUG FIX

The following are some of the things that have been fixed this time
- Fixed when the props have reached the possession limit, the same items still appear in the prop room.
- Some map collision adjustment.
- Fixed the momentary lag when the left/right keys are used to cast skills at the same time.
- Optimized the situation where the sound overlap limit causes a popping sound.
- Fixed the game stalling when using alt+tab to cut out of the window when talking to NPCs or interactive objects.
- Disabled the in-game feature of alt+enter for Windows to switch between full screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused the level to be stuck when clicking continuously when selecting the difficulty menu.
- Fixed the BOSS AI, which used to make the boss stop attacking under certain circumstances.
- Optimized the broken picture problem of some scenes background.
Changed files in this update