605 Patch Notes

Build 8875099 · Last edited 5 June 2022 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys, so it's been a while since we posted patch notes, but now that one of the most annoying trolls has been 86ed from this community, the patch notes are back on! Here's what's new since yesterday's trashy content update:

ːws_peaceː Added a few new and exciting items to the pawn shop's inventory.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the pawn shop haggling glitch that either took your items when backing out or didn't register the deal.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the bug preventing Faruq from offering you his Suite.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the 710 Clock's pick-up issues.

ːws_peaceː Added an auto-save on level up feature just in case something glitches out.

ːws_peaceː Added additional items to the city and boardwalk trash spawners.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the invisible Master Blaster 2.0

ːws_peaceː Made the Lil' Pothead collectible larger and easier to spot as well as increased the respawn frequency. Yes, the collectibles are pretty rare, but, depending on your level, you can find up to 4 different collectibles on the map at any given time.

ːws_peaceː Fixed some of the lead-based paint-induced teleport issues ːws_damanː