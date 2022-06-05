 Skip to content

Belle Boomerang update for 5 June 2022

Update Patch 1.0.4 is Now Available!

  • Fixed a bug with the eastmost shop keeper in Drizyl

If you find any other bugs, be sure to let me know!

