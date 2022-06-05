Update 1.3.0

New:
- Introducing Automation Sequencer:
Non-audio rate plot-like sequencer for controlling/automating any parameter of any object over small or large time periods.
Manual included.
- MIDI file import learn to Matrix object. Select what tracks on the MIDI file are used.
- Data Filter new mode : Delta/Change : triggers pass through only when input value changes.
Bug fixes:
- Sample voice release improved.
- Audio device release on quit rewritten.
- Lots of UI fixes.
Changes to some keyboard controls:
- Tab key now opens the Automation Sequencer (and adds a parameter track to it)
- C key does object focus instead.
Changed files in this update