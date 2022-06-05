 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 5 June 2022

Update 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8875015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Introducing Automation Sequencer:
    Non-audio rate plot-like sequencer for controlling/automating any parameter of any object over small or large time periods.
    Manual included.
  • MIDI file import learn to Matrix object. Select what tracks on the MIDI file are used.
  • Data Filter new mode : Delta/Change : triggers pass through only when input value changes.

Bug fixes:

  • Sample voice release improved.
  • Audio device release on quit rewritten.
  • Lots of UI fixes.

Changes to some keyboard controls:

  • Tab key now opens the Automation Sequencer (and adds a parameter track to it)
  • C key does object focus instead.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link