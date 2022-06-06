Patch #2 - So many fixes!

For the past few days since our last patch, we have been focused on addressing lots of feedback and fixing the vast majority of remaining bugs. Since we have been so heavily in fixing mode, we haven't had enough time to get Hugo and Ice Ring to a ready state, so they will most likely be in the next update.

We added a new Currency Exchange node to the Divinity web. Once unlocked, this will allow players to trade excess crystals and Runes for Ember Cores. This is just the first implementation of this system, so it will get refined over time. I'm sure you will let us have it... I mean tell us how you feel about it. :)

The return of spear crit! For some reason crit stopped working on spear. Its back to its original state.

Bone Shot stun was not working if it was hitting more than one enemy. Fixed and improved stun.

Also added a Bone size increased by 30% synergy on Conrad.

Epic vine buff! No more completely random direction. Vine now targets the nearest enemy. So you can now walk the path in the direction of your choosing... until it gets to chaotic, then good luck aiming it. haha!

Grand Hex got another huge buff. Starting base damage increased from 5 to 12. Now Grand Hex has a 100% stun chance on enemies that get hit and still live... which wont be many. :)

Arrow and Bone CDR have been reduced. Sorry no more broken arrow. :P

We are well aware that Cleave is currently OP which will be addressed in the near future. Some big and exciting changes coming to all abilities.

Evil Spirits Mask kill gate had the wrong image. FIXED!

More spelling and typo fixes. I'm sure there are still a few straglers. :P

Butler Sandworm hitflash is now properly aligned. Now he can better serve you.

Reroll button could get stuck on the edge of the screen due to ability to interrupt its animation. This should now be fixed.

Splash screen volume now pulls from the set audio values.

Divinity Web: Fixed issue where nodes could be purchased under the Oracle dialogue box. "Maybe that accidental purchase will keep you alive for a few extra seconds, Spirit Hunter." She can be such a troll.

Shell Bug hive being spawned in Desert ruins hard were randomly being spawned close to or on top of the player. Now they will only spawn off screen. Fixed!

Mine Crit Damage numbers now properly colored... or coloured if you are from that part of the world. :P

Functionality to turn off the Boss Flash that happens when you defeat a boss for the photosensitive peeps. This can be turned off in the main menu options.

Fix for enemies spawning from within others not having hit flashes or if a miniboss not having a sprite to show on end result screen. Now Moon Mummy image should no longer be a white square when he’s killed from spawning from Pumpkin in Dark Forest. Now Moon Mummy can properly spawn from anything in the game... you will never know when hes coming.

Character select - start button, no longer renders its glowy bits beneath the portraits.

So many texture optimisations.

Red Reapers no longer respawn forever! Sorry to the few RR farmers out there. Now the first one spawns as a tiny reaper, then on death respawns bigger and faster, then the 3rd and final one is even bigger and faster. :)

Fixed issue where you could pause the game just as it had finished loading, making it appear as if the game had locked into loading screen.

Audio from end result screen will no longer blow your speakers up if you click to clear it.

Chests and Miniboss chests could rarely appear with their ring nearly finished. This is now fixed.

Hinterlands missing environment colliders fixed. No more hiding in the house! haha!

First big balance pass of the Divinity Web costs to reduce the grind and improve overall balance and game flow. Lots of prices have been reduced. Some more so than others. A few nodes have been increased to stop the Oracle from quitting. She was quite upset about this whole thing.

A bunch of kill gate quests have been rebalanced to be less grindy.

Slight rebalancing of Ember Core drop rates to account for the currency exchange.

A few minor enemy adjustments to make Hinterlands normal mode slightly easier.

Miniboss spawns added to Hinterlands Hard mode

Miniboss spawns added to Dark Forest Hard mode

Miniboss spawns added to Spine Dunes Hard mode

Now it should be easier to get all the miniboss killgates that people are missing and make the Ember Core drop rates on par with Desert Ruins Hard.

Hard mode balance changes across all maps.

Whoodoo Pet has been raised from 1, 1, 1 damage over time to 3, 3, 4.



4 New mini bosses added to Dark Forest map:

Speart Reaper, Masked Reaper, Clown Skelly, and Lebone James.

Each of them may or may not have a low chance to spawn Moon Mummy. Who knows? :P

Nate stopped Peet from committing the invulnerability check box on Moon Mummy. By far, the biggest save for this patch.

Peet gave Moon Mummy a 10hp raise to keep him happy. :)

We have also been doing a lot of back end prep work for upcoming updates and features. A full ability overhaul is in development that will add a load of new gameplay changes.

This is only the start of what we have in store for Spirit Hunters. Thanks for your support and patience as we continue working towards making this a truly great game. <3

