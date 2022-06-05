Patch v10.33

- In a Cubicus game mode there's now an increased chance the Armoury Stores will contain a Phasm Bomb and/or Virus (so unlocking the Robotica Orbica character is a bit less luck-driven).
- Bossy Rushy: It's no longer possible to get a level 3 weapon in the first loop (made it a bit too easy).
// bug fixes
- The Shogun Balls Run and No Service Run achievements were only being given if the game mode was a Cubic.
- In the Cubos Incursion game mode map's status screen the text was wrongly postioned.
- You could open the Escape Menu on the title screen even when the settings were already being shown.
- Tutorial: Dying in the blue area would set that as the default theme if you restarted the tutorial.
Changed files in this update