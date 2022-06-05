 Skip to content

Straimium Immortaly update for 5 June 2022

Patch v10.33

Straimium Immortaly update for 5 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In a Cubicus game mode there's now an increased chance the Armoury Stores will contain a Phasm Bomb and/or Virus (so unlocking the Robotica Orbica character is a bit less luck-driven).
  • Bossy Rushy: It's no longer possible to get a level 3 weapon in the first loop (made it a bit too easy).

// bug fixes

  • The Shogun Balls Run and No Service Run achievements were only being given if the game mode was a Cubic.
  • In the Cubos Incursion game mode map's status screen the text was wrongly postioned.
  • You could open the Escape Menu on the title screen even when the settings were already being shown.
  • Tutorial: Dying in the blue area would set that as the default theme if you restarted the tutorial.

