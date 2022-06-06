1.0.5b hotfix

This is a small hot-fix update, mostly focused on bug-fixing for Achievements. It cleans up some achievements that could fail to trigger, a few graphical glitches, and a few continuity errors (where a spot in Elsewhere could show up before the story opens it).

On the Development branch book 3 is now at day 203, telling the first half of Act XII: For the want of a nail.

1.0.5b

Fixed a bug where Molly's Achievement had 8 stages, but only 7 triggers

Fixed a bug where sometimes setting up the elsewhere team wouldn't register the correct flags (which could affect Mermaid quest, Treasure hunt and Molly's Pervert)

Fixed a bug where Bella overlaps Chloe day 118

Fixed a continuity error where the daemon staging grounds show up before day 138

1.0.5

Fixed a bug where counting achievements wouldn't trigger locally at the right time, only on Steam

Fixed a bug where story-changing character parties didn't give the right flags ()

Fixed a bug where Act 11 has started could keep popping up after you have already resumed it

Fixed Molly's Achievement (kiss the bartender) potentially being broken

Fixed How to train your dragon not triggering correctly

Fixed card collector achievement being more forgiving, and verifying each time you collect cards

Fixed Drinking Problem achievement only triggering once per savegame

Fixed Explorer triggering the same sub-achievement, instead of advancing the main counter

1.0.4