1.0.5b hotfix

This is a small hot-fix update, mostly focused on bug-fixing for Achievements. It cleans up some achievements that could fail to trigger, a few graphical glitches, and a few continuity errors (where a spot in Elsewhere could show up before the story opens it).
On the Development branch book 3 is now at day 203, telling the first half of Act XII: For the want of a nail.
1.0.5b
- Fixed a bug where Molly's Achievement had 8 stages, but only 7 triggers
- Fixed a bug where sometimes setting up the elsewhere team wouldn't register the correct flags (which could affect Mermaid quest, Treasure hunt and Molly's Pervert)
- Fixed a bug where Bella overlaps Chloe day 118
- Fixed a continuity error where the daemon staging grounds show up before day 138
1.0.5
- Fixed a bug where counting achievements wouldn't trigger locally at the right time, only on Steam
- Fixed a bug where story-changing character parties didn't give the right flags ()
- Fixed a bug where Act 11 has started could keep popping up after you have already resumed it
- Fixed Molly's Achievement (kiss the bartender) potentially being broken
- Fixed How to train your dragon not triggering correctly
- Fixed card collector achievement being more forgiving, and verifying each time you collect cards
- Fixed Drinking Problem achievement only triggering once per savegame
- Fixed Explorer triggering the same sub-achievement, instead of advancing the main counter
1.0.4
- Val's no longer hanging out naked at the Onsen after her event
- Fixed Ice and Poison Mastery achievements to correct text
- Clusterstrike base damage shifted to 150 points from 100 points
- Fixed incorrect text in day 151 battle start
- Fixed KingdomEvent Barricade 2 not triggering.
- Fixed Embassy Lobby text label
