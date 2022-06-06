 Skip to content

Love of Magic Book 2: The War update for 6 June 2022

1.0.5b hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

This is a small hot-fix update, mostly focused on bug-fixing for Achievements. It cleans up some achievements that could fail to trigger, a few graphical glitches, and a few continuity errors (where a spot in Elsewhere could show up before the story opens it).

On the Development branch book 3 is now at day 203, telling the first half of Act XII: For the want of a nail.

1.0.5b

  • Fixed a bug where Molly's Achievement had 8 stages, but only 7 triggers
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes setting up the elsewhere team wouldn't register the correct flags (which could affect Mermaid quest, Treasure hunt and Molly's Pervert)
  • Fixed a bug where Bella overlaps Chloe day 118
  • Fixed a continuity error where the daemon staging grounds show up before day 138

1.0.5

  • Fixed a bug where counting achievements wouldn't trigger locally at the right time, only on Steam
  • Fixed a bug where story-changing character parties didn't give the right flags ()
  • Fixed a bug where Act 11 has started could keep popping up after you have already resumed it
  • Fixed Molly's Achievement (kiss the bartender) potentially being broken
  • Fixed How to train your dragon not triggering correctly
  • Fixed card collector achievement being more forgiving, and verifying each time you collect cards
  • Fixed Drinking Problem achievement only triggering once per savegame
  • Fixed Explorer triggering the same sub-achievement, instead of advancing the main counter

1.0.4

  • Val's no longer hanging out naked at the Onsen after her event
  • Fixed Ice and Poison Mastery achievements to correct text
  • Clusterstrike base damage shifted to 150 points from 100 points
  • Fixed incorrect text in day 151 battle start
  • Fixed KingdomEvent Barricade 2 not triggering.
  • Fixed Embassy Lobby text label

