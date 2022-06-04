 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MegaFactory Titan update for 4 June 2022

Hotfix 0.1.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8873439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.1.8.3

  • All recipes are somewhat faster to produce.
  • Camera panning speed editable in options.
  • Land is free in sandbox mode. Land price can be adjusted for custom difficulties.
  • Game is brighter at night.
  • Save games are automatically grouped together based on which save game they are.
  • Autosaves and quicksaves are now separated per saved game.
  • Upgrader structures throw a warning if there is nothing adjacent to be upgraded.
  • Upgrader structures no longer request resources if they are turned off.
  • Smoother vehicle pitching up and down.
  • Removed 'open trading post' button from major project dialogue (redundant).
  • Pollution/sunlight view modes combined.
  • UI tweaks.
  • Bug fix - Caching buffers no longer accept tubes.
  • Bug fix - Caching buffers UI shows what they accept.
  • Bug fix - AI units on your land with no orders will move off your land.
  • Bug fix - Canceling taking trash now stops trash from appearing in that trading post.
  • Bug fix - AI trading post no longer fills up completely with trash, preventing player from delivering cargo to it.
  • Bug fix - Legacy saves with bug where AI had multiple trading posts now are removed on load.
  • Bug fix - If you disable a recipe, a producer will no longer use the resources for that recipe, even if it has enough resources to do so.
  • Bug fix - Fixed recipes never getting used because an earlier recipe has enough resources.
  • Bug fix - Producer UI will show you exactly which recipe is being worked on.
  • Bug fix - Overwriting save games shows a confirmation popup now.
  • Bug fix - Substation power usage UI broken out into individual structures that they are powering.
  • Bug fix - Tubes don't attempt to auto-join with structures if they are joining an intersection.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803551
  • Loading history…
Depot 1803552
  • Loading history…
Depot 1803553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link