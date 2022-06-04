Hotfix 0.1.8.3

0.1.8.3
- All recipes are somewhat faster to produce.
- Camera panning speed editable in options.
- Land is free in sandbox mode. Land price can be adjusted for custom difficulties.
- Game is brighter at night.
- Save games are automatically grouped together based on which save game they are.
- Autosaves and quicksaves are now separated per saved game.
- Upgrader structures throw a warning if there is nothing adjacent to be upgraded.
- Upgrader structures no longer request resources if they are turned off.
- Smoother vehicle pitching up and down.
- Removed 'open trading post' button from major project dialogue (redundant).
- Pollution/sunlight view modes combined.
- UI tweaks.
- Bug fix - Caching buffers no longer accept tubes.
- Bug fix - Caching buffers UI shows what they accept.
- Bug fix - AI units on your land with no orders will move off your land.
- Bug fix - Canceling taking trash now stops trash from appearing in that trading post.
- Bug fix - AI trading post no longer fills up completely with trash, preventing player from delivering cargo to it.
- Bug fix - Legacy saves with bug where AI had multiple trading posts now are removed on load.
- Bug fix - If you disable a recipe, a producer will no longer use the resources for that recipe, even if it has enough resources to do so.
- Bug fix - Fixed recipes never getting used because an earlier recipe has enough resources.
- Bug fix - Producer UI will show you exactly which recipe is being worked on.
- Bug fix - Overwriting save games shows a confirmation popup now.
- Bug fix - Substation power usage UI broken out into individual structures that they are powering.
- Bug fix - Tubes don't attempt to auto-join with structures if they are joining an intersection.
