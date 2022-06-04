First Patch Update + Upcoming FREE Title Update Announcement

Patch Notes Ahoy!!! All sailors on deck!!!
Bug Fixes:
- Achievements. Achievements should trigger properly now.
- Slot Machine lag spikes have been reduced.
- NSFW setting: No longer resets each time loading game.
- Screen cropping of girls under certain resolutions
Balancing/Edits:
- Match 3 gives more dust on larger matches.
- Outfits UI clarification: UI added to make clear that Outfits can be bought with free OR premium currency.
- Gems and progression. *We will keep looking at numbers so the game can be completed in a fair amount of time but also not overload players with useless currency
New Features:
- More Music and button available to change songs!
- Full screen Girl/Outfit preview in character screen!
Reward Codes:
As thank you to everyone that played the original demo and was part of our Wishlist Campaign, we have some bonus rewards to help win your waifus hearts!
-Use code: "3wishes" to unlock 300 Sand Dollars, 10 dust of each color, 1 Fresh Water!
-Use code: "dontforgetthedemo" to unlock 100 Sand Dollars, 5 dust of each color, 1 Fresh Water!
First FREE Title Update Coming:
The first addition to the Datable Roster will be, Talia, a crossover from the upcoming game Future Fragments!
Mahalo to everyone for playing Girls Overboard! Feel free to join us on our official Discord Server at https://discord.gg/AGLstudioArt
Aloha!
-Din
