First Patch Update + Upcoming FREE Title Update Announcement

Patch Notes Ahoy!!! All sailors on deck!!!

Bug Fixes:

Achievements. Achievements should trigger properly now.

Slot Machine lag spikes have been reduced.

NSFW setting: No longer resets each time loading game.

Screen cropping of girls under certain resolutions

Balancing/Edits:

Match 3 gives more dust on larger matches.

Outfits UI clarification: UI added to make clear that Outfits can be bought with free OR premium currency.

Gems and progression. *We will keep looking at numbers so the game can be completed in a fair amount of time but also not overload players with useless currency

New Features:

More Music and button available to change songs!

Full screen Girl/Outfit preview in character screen!

Reward Codes:

As thank you to everyone that played the original demo and was part of our Wishlist Campaign, we have some bonus rewards to help win your waifus hearts!

-Use code: "3wishes" to unlock 300 Sand Dollars, 10 dust of each color, 1 Fresh Water!

-Use code: "dontforgetthedemo" to unlock 100 Sand Dollars, 5 dust of each color, 1 Fresh Water!

The first addition to the Datable Roster will be, Talia, a crossover from the upcoming game Future Fragments!

Mahalo to everyone for playing Girls Overboard! Feel free to join us on our official Discord Server at https://discord.gg/AGLstudioArt

Aloha!

-Din