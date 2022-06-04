 Skip to content

Girls Overboard update for 4 June 2022

First Patch Update + Upcoming FREE Title Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8873067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes Ahoy!!! All sailors on deck!!!

Bug Fixes:
  • Achievements. Achievements should trigger properly now.
  • Slot Machine lag spikes have been reduced.
  • NSFW setting: No longer resets each time loading game.
  • Screen cropping of girls under certain resolutions
Balancing/Edits:
  • Match 3 gives more dust on larger matches.
  • Outfits UI clarification: UI added to make clear that Outfits can be bought with free OR premium currency.
  • Gems and progression. *We will keep looking at numbers so the game can be completed in a fair amount of time but also not overload players with useless currency
New Features:
  • More Music and button available to change songs!
  • Full screen Girl/Outfit preview in character screen!
Reward Codes:

As thank you to everyone that played the original demo and was part of our Wishlist Campaign, we have some bonus rewards to help win your waifus hearts!
-Use code: "3wishes" to unlock 300 Sand Dollars, 10 dust of each color, 1 Fresh Water!
-Use code: "dontforgetthedemo" to unlock 100 Sand Dollars, 5 dust of each color, 1 Fresh Water!

First FREE Title Update Coming:

The first addition to the Datable Roster will be, Talia, a crossover from the upcoming game Future Fragments!

Mahalo to everyone for playing Girls Overboard! Feel free to join us on our official Discord Server at https://discord.gg/AGLstudioArt

Aloha!
-Din

