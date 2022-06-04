Version 1.6.3 - More Hotfixes

Fixes & Improvements
- If you're dead, you can no longer pause
- Yet another attempt at reducing desyncs, especially in Ranked
- In Ranked Queue, the "Waiting for other player" prompt should no longer last more than a minute.
- Fixed being able to search outside of the max MMR Range
- Attempted fix for ghost lobbies
- If the host is the last one to ready and someone else leaves, it shouldn't start the game
- Fixed an issue in Singleplayer where, if you played a Variant map, it'd select the standard version of that map on return
- When playing Co-op Boss Variants, Chaos should now shuffle the wave order properly. Including the boss order.
- Fixed an issue in War where Dimensional RIP could trigger two waves to spawn at once. Again. For the fifth time at least.
- Replays won't be saved if the game ends before the first element pick
- Fix for Splitter Boss causing desyncs in co-op boss variants
Changed files in this update