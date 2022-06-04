Patch 0.20.10

Changes:
- All save data has been wiped due to the new maximum population costs and limit of nobles. Inventories, beds and costly furniture are also removed, while castles remain.
- Item prices. quest rewards, costs of furniture, valor and maximum population costs have been lowered tremendously.
- Engineers earn a flat income of 5000.
- Council Members earn 5000 + 1 gold per Intelligence. Nobles still earn double.
- Treasurers earn 5000 + 2 gold per Luck.
Fixes:
- Villagers not being able to find their stockpile and workplaces even though they are nearby.
- Towns and Villages turning into Castles.
Changed files in this update