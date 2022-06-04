 Skip to content

Coronation update for 4 June 2022

Patch 0.20.10

Build 8872760

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • All save data has been wiped due to the new maximum population costs and limit of nobles. Inventories, beds and costly furniture are also removed, while castles remain.
  • Item prices. quest rewards, costs of furniture, valor and maximum population costs have been lowered tremendously.
  • Engineers earn a flat income of 5000.
  • Council Members earn 5000 + 1 gold per Intelligence. Nobles still earn double.
  • Treasurers earn 5000 + 2 gold per Luck.

Fixes:

  • Villagers not being able to find their stockpile and workplaces even though they are nearby.
  • Towns and Villages turning into Castles.
