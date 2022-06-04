 Skip to content

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Big Big Battle update for 4 June 2022

2022/06/05 Balance update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PC

Yuyuko
Q skill P point cost 14→15
Cooldown 14/11/9/6→14/12/10/7
R skill cooldown 70→80

Cirno
Q skill damage across all level 7→6/6/7/7
R skill cooldown 60→70

Remilia
Q skill damage 10/12/14/16→12/14/16/18

Reimu
E skill P point cost 45→40

Yukari
R skill damage for each train carriage 9→11
Cooldown 60/40→70/50

Marisa
R skill damage 92/147→92/166

Minion

Eternity
HP 36→38

Koakuma
Damage 6→7（Skill damage not affected）

Wriggle
Range 6.5→6.25

Inaba
Cost 22→24

Kamishirasawa
Reincarnation「Ichijou Returning Bridge」Judgement range 2.5→2.75

Iku
Cost 30→31

Minamitu
Attack speed 0.4→0.35

Ran
Cost 40→38

Kokoro
HP 112→108

Koishi
Suppression 「Super-ego」 Stealth trigger chance 70%→65%

Seiga
Stun after teleportation 0.5→0.35

Tenshi
HP 102→99
Keystone 「Sky's Spiritual Stone」 Cooldown 14→13

Shikieiki
Preaching’s attack buff 40%→42%

Flandre
HP 125→128

