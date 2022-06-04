2022/06/05 Balance update

PC
Yuyuko
Q skill P point cost 14→15
Cooldown 14/11/9/6→14/12/10/7
R skill cooldown 70→80
Cirno
Q skill damage across all level 7→6/6/7/7
R skill cooldown 60→70
Remilia
Q skill damage 10/12/14/16→12/14/16/18
Reimu
E skill P point cost 45→40
Yukari
R skill damage for each train carriage 9→11
Cooldown 60/40→70/50
Marisa
R skill damage 92/147→92/166
Minion
Eternity
HP 36→38
Koakuma
Damage 6→7（Skill damage not affected）
Wriggle
Range 6.5→6.25
Inaba
Cost 22→24
Kamishirasawa
Reincarnation「Ichijou Returning Bridge」Judgement range 2.5→2.75
Iku
Cost 30→31
Minamitu
Attack speed 0.4→0.35
Ran
Cost 40→38
Kokoro
HP 112→108
Koishi
Suppression 「Super-ego」 Stealth trigger chance 70%→65%
Seiga
Stun after teleportation 0.5→0.35
Tenshi
HP 102→99
Keystone 「Sky's Spiritual Stone」 Cooldown 14→13
Shikieiki
Preaching’s attack buff 40%→42%
Flandre
HP 125→128
