Update notes for June 4, 2022

This update fixes a few issues uncovered by players in the last build:
- Fix for issue with the "Clear the asteroids" mission where the asteroids wouldn't explode properly
- Fixes a bug with the final mission in Story mode which would cause it to not end
- Fixes the alignment of the mission dots in Story mode
- Visual fixes on the Story mode Outro
- Spaced out the ships in the left side display a bit more
- Added some explanatory text around selecting Allies in the Endless mode start menu
- Made some slight increases to the amount of scrap you get from destroyed ships
