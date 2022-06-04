 Skip to content

Eternal Starlight VR update for 4 June 2022

Update notes for June 4, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8872550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a few issues uncovered by players in the last build:

  • Fix for issue with the "Clear the asteroids" mission where the asteroids wouldn't explode properly
  • Fixes a bug with the final mission in Story mode which would cause it to not end
  • Fixes the alignment of the mission dots in Story mode
  • Visual fixes on the Story mode Outro
  • Spaced out the ships in the left side display a bit more
  • Added some explanatory text around selecting Allies in the Endless mode start menu
  • Made some slight increases to the amount of scrap you get from destroyed ships

