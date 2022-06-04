 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 4 June 2022

Add some plots and two soundtracks

Share · View all patches · Build 8872467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added some new plots.

  2. Added two soundtracks to match the plot.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link