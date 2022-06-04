v0.0.88 (06/04/2022)
Changes:
- Changes in localization and text
- Fixed the location of the text and the "Play" button for resolutions other than 16-9 in the location loading window
- For the item Power cell in the statistics section on the tooltip panel, the Level item is hidden (due to lack of functionality)
- Changed the text color of building recipe slots to lighter (required amount of resources to create a building in the building selection window)
- Changed the text color of component recipe slots to lighter in the production window and in item tooltips
- Changed the delay time for closing the inventory to 2 seconds after opening it
- Inverted the control of the scaling of the camera in the game on the location
- Now by default for the "Ultra" preset, the texture quality is set to "High" instead of "Ultra"
- Now the Component Factory building will request the required amount of resources from the webs to produce the component
Added:
- Added functionality for sorting items in a container (addition to the stacking function)
Corrected:
- Fixed an error in synchronizing the languages of Steam with the game, when it was not possible to change the language in the game
- Fixed a bug when in the technology window it was possible to notice controls from the main UI (menu buttons, acceleration, day indicator) for aspect ratios other than 16-9
- Fixed a bug when the technology completion panel did not show the name of the technology in the panel header
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the level, the containers (front and back) of the unit were marked as "empty" although in fact there were items. At the same time, without opening (inspecting) the inventory of the unit, we could place other items in the occupied places, in turn, they overlapped each other.
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the level on some props during mining, it was possible to extract infinite resources
- Fixed a bug when a unit, after selecting a mountain, having depleted one element, did not switch to another, while the extraction animation was played
- Fixed a bug where when trying to re-allocate scene props for mine, the mine speed increased
