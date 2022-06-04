 Skip to content

EmergeNYC update for 4 June 2022

Hotfix 0.9.4.1E live on all branches!

A quick hotfix to fix some issues.

Fixed Engine 30 firehouse interior getting disabled towards the rear of the firehouse
Fixed Engine 49 Driver shirt uniform being invisible
Fixed floating flags on the back of Montgomery County units

