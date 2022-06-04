June 4th, Bug Fix Update

Compatability:
- Adjust phone applications to prevent empty phone screens when loading saves
- Redefined application home_screens to prevent phone crashes
- Redefined Kiwii post image locations in accordance with CK1 -> CK2 version changes
- Improved backwards compatibility when loading CK1 NPC characters
- Deleted unused NPC character objects - preventing crashing when loading relationships app
- Redefined a couple of NPC character names in accordance with CK Styling
- Add CK1 non-optional Kiwii posts to CK2
- Included additional CK1 classes and functions to handle pickle errors
- Renamed KCT to Reputation for clarity of actions
Phone:
- Added a phone tracker app, only enabled through path builder advanced options (BETA)
- Removed deprecated code from Kiwii and Messenger apps
- Removed Simplr in accordance with polls and community feedback
Other:
- Numerous adjustments to CK2 Act1 in preparation for Episode 1 update later this month
- Removed voice acting, in accordance with Patreon poll and community feedback
