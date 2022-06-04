 Skip to content

College Kings 2: Act 1 update for 4 June 2022

June 4th, Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8872295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Compatability:

  • Adjust phone applications to prevent empty phone screens when loading saves
  • Redefined application home_screens to prevent phone crashes
  • Redefined Kiwii post image locations in accordance with CK1 -> CK2 version changes
  • Improved backwards compatibility when loading CK1 NPC characters
  • Deleted unused NPC character objects - preventing crashing when loading relationships app
  • Redefined a couple of NPC character names in accordance with CK Styling
  • Add CK1 non-optional Kiwii posts to CK2
  • Included additional CK1 classes and functions to handle pickle errors
  • Renamed KCT to Reputation for clarity of actions

Phone:

  • Added a phone tracker app, only enabled through path builder advanced options (BETA)
  • Removed deprecated code from Kiwii and Messenger apps
  • Removed Simplr in accordance with polls and community feedback

Other:

  • Numerous adjustments to CK2 Act1 in preparation for Episode 1 update later this month
  • Removed voice acting, in accordance with Patreon poll and community feedback

