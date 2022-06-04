 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eclipse update for 4 June 2022

Content Update + Patch Note 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8872067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content update:

  • Added new location - Metro/Bunker
  • Added 5 types of new enemies
  • Added a new type of notes - audio diary
  • Added new quest
  • Added 3 new achievements

Added new weapons and items:

  • Handmade hammer
  • Electric guitar
  • Ring of Irvine

(The transition to a new location is located at the top of the church, activated after completing the quest "Long Way").

Fix:

  • For improvement, the dynamic shadow from objects has been removed: torch, energy shield, sword of the future.
  • Added secret location
  • Improved the interior of some houses in the village
  • Fixed some wall collisions in the church
  • Added opening of two buttons in the player interface for the pause menu and the inventory menu.
  • Fixed when the firearm was behind the back or it was removed to put away.
  • Now when you go to the location will be its name
  • Fixed a bug where the text in the player feedback in the dialogue went beyond the button
  • In the final scene, the character's movement speed has been changed
  • Added screen resolutions: 1920x1200, 2560x1080 (Tests needed)
  • Fixed appearance bug when the numbering on the quick access panel disappeared behind the item or skill icon
  • Now you can rotate the character in the inventory window
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link