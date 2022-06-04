Content Update + Patch Note 0.2.0

Content update:
- Added new location - Metro/Bunker
- Added 5 types of new enemies
- Added a new type of notes - audio diary
- Added new quest
- Added 3 new achievements
Added new weapons and items:
- Handmade hammer
- Electric guitar
- Ring of Irvine
(The transition to a new location is located at the top of the church, activated after completing the quest "Long Way").
Fix:
- For improvement, the dynamic shadow from objects has been removed: torch, energy shield, sword of the future.
- Added secret location
- Improved the interior of some houses in the village
- Fixed some wall collisions in the church
- Added opening of two buttons in the player interface for the pause menu and the inventory menu.
- Fixed when the firearm was behind the back or it was removed to put away.
- Now when you go to the location will be its name
- Fixed a bug where the text in the player feedback in the dialogue went beyond the button
- In the final scene, the character's movement speed has been changed
- Added screen resolutions: 1920x1200, 2560x1080 (Tests needed)
- Fixed appearance bug when the numbering on the quick access panel disappeared behind the item or skill icon
- Now you can rotate the character in the inventory window
Changed files in this update