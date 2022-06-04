The game was replaced from the experimental version to the normal version.

From the past evaluation, it was found that most players reported that the shooting feel was bad, and the reason was that the recoil force was too large.

It seems that there is a fact that the recoil force after shooting is related to the screen size of players. Players who play games with laptops like me seldom respond to the excessive recoil force. This situation needs to be further verified and repaired. At present, the recoil force will be further reduced to take care of the hand feeling problems of players.

Specific modifications are as follows:

removed group B game version reduced the recoil of scar and increased the firing speed. the recoil force of the AKM is greatly reduced and the firing speed is reduced. fixed several bugs related to game flow and archiving. now you can directly select the game map. the grade will be inherited from the highway map to the village map.

PS: please be careful to recommend this game to your friends.

This game is a game demo made by a single person. It is a product of the learning process. Its quality cannot be compared with that of commercial games.

Many players did not understand the situation, downloaded the game, and the size of the game is relatively large, delaying time and energy.

I am very sorry for the trouble caused to these players.

The QAQ will be updated slowly after some time