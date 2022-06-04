Update v0.2.4.2 - Demo Feedback Update #2
Progression:
- ingame UI now shows your current target (gold if you've already beaten silver etc...)
- personal best now shown in end screen
- easier medals in target practice
Gameplay:
- stunt safety enhanced (icon not showing up anymore when it triggered even though the player did the right thing)
- possibility to stop the character when breaking
- pushing forward from stop more consistent
- changing first controller is second player now releases all buttons to avoid controls being stuck
- characters in goal stopped being spider man
- elevator times reduced
- more visual guidance on train station snowy mountain
- railway rails now are all boost rails
- snowman particle stops blinding you
- boosts have more downforce
- double item boxes in time attack now work as expected and give you triple chilli instead of offensive items anymore
- ragdoll velocity cannot exceed max speed anymore
Tutorial:
- joysticks now labeled in tutorial
- made gliding tutorial easier
Menu:
- fixed mouse hover inactive elements in main menu bug
- holding directions now scrolls trhough menu
- options menu scrolls fixed offscreen selection
- Splitscreen multiplayer now more visible and UI behaviour changed
Optimization:
- changed level loading behaviour to wait until everything is loaded to avoid PCs with slow HDDs to load levels later than needed and character falling through and reduce stutter after level loaded
Bugfixes:
- fixed some tunnel portal bugs
- fences collision in tutorial more consistent
- teleporters do not trigger when character crashed
- crashes do not trigger when character teleports
- character stops grinding rails after crashing
- fixed wrong video playing in speed selection
- fixed video switch lagging out game in guides and speed selection
- game music stopping on retry
- stunt safety setting in pause menu now on correct screens and correct color
