- Add achievements for Auckland map: Hoiho, Whio and Kiwi
- Balance: Auto sell capacity is now measured as percentage of your production. The upgrade cost and corresponding Swiss upgrades/boosts have been adjusted
- Balance: Player trade value limit (1%) with specific player will reset every day (together with market news and crowdfunding)
- QoL: Add a warning icon in player trades listing indicating your trading value with that player has exceed 1% of your market cap and extra quota is needed
- QoL: Add a new filter to hide player trades that require extra quota
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where some times default player trade amount is negative when filling a trade
There are 151 resources, 213 factories, 65 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Industry Idle update for 4 June 2022
Patch 0.18.1 - Balancing and QoL Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update