Subject: Relictus v0.6.2.0 Update

Additions
- The Kushtaka no longer uses Mantle Destroyer’s health bar and has it’s own custom bar
- Added a new unlockable ultimate ability for Subject: Muck - Celestial Body, unlockable via the ‘Smashing!’ achievement
- Added custom crosshairs for all subjects
- Added a new attack/function for the Crystalline Contraption: Overheat - If the Contraption uses too many attacks in a short succession, it will overheat and have to open up it’s core then spray itself with two cryo blasts which may harm the subject if too close.
Fixes
- Increased the base chance for Holographics Card to trigger to 10% (From 6%)
- Fixed Kushtaka’s teleportation attack crashing the game
Changed files in this update