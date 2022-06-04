 Skip to content

Subject: Relictus update for 4 June 2022

Subject: Relictus v0.6.2.0 Update

Build 8871283 · Last edited by Wendy

Additions
  • The Kushtaka no longer uses Mantle Destroyer’s health bar and has it’s own custom bar
  • Added a new unlockable ultimate ability for Subject: Muck - Celestial Body, unlockable via the ‘Smashing!’ achievement
  • Added custom crosshairs for all subjects
  • Added a new attack/function for the Crystalline Contraption: Overheat - If the Contraption uses too many attacks in a short succession, it will overheat and have to open up it’s core then spray itself with two cryo blasts which may harm the subject if too close.
Fixes
  • Increased the base chance for Holographics Card to trigger to 10% (From 6%)
  • Fixed Kushtaka’s teleportation attack crashing the game
