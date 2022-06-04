[Ver 0.1.06040] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- [Test]Added game mode. (selection screen appears when loading data for the first time)
- Fixed bug that caused characters to be out of sight when creating new data.
- Adjusted layout of the "Area Map".
- Adjusted layout of detailed Dungeon Description Window.
- Fixed bug where the "Less Tired" mark was no longer effective.
- Fixed bug with insured items.
- Fixed bug where items for equipment had the power to explode or not fall to the ground.
- Fixed damage value to give a minimum of 1. (except when some conditions are abnormal)
- Increased item throwing speed of Naughty type monsters. ( 10.08km/h -> 25.2km/h)
- Naughty monsters with certain skills are now a little more clever.
- Improved the skill of owls that sometimes stabbed their allies when using the "Feather Shot" skill.
- Slightly adjusted the position of the ornaments worn by the Friends.
