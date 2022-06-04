 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 4 June 2022

[Ver 0.1.06040] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8871213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • [Test]Added game mode. (selection screen appears when loading data for the first time)
  • Fixed bug that caused characters to be out of sight when creating new data.
  • Adjusted layout of the "Area Map".
  • Adjusted layout of detailed Dungeon Description Window.
  • Fixed bug where the "Less Tired" mark was no longer effective.
  • Fixed bug with insured items.
  • Fixed bug where items for equipment had the power to explode or not fall to the ground.
  • Fixed damage value to give a minimum of 1. (except when some conditions are abnormal)
  • Increased item throwing speed of Naughty type monsters. ( 10.08km/h -> 25.2km/h)
  • Naughty monsters with certain skills are now a little more clever.
  • Improved the skill of owls that sometimes stabbed their allies when using the "Feather Shot" skill.
  • Slightly adjusted the position of the ornaments worn by the Friends.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link