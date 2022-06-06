 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 6 June 2022

Barricade Barrage & Gameplay Update + Construction Chaos Announcement

Build 8871186

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Barricade Barrage

  • A new arcade game for Rapid Ryan's Arcade. This a new take on the whack-a-rabbit minigame with a new layout, showcasing a new environment from the upcoming Construction Chaos DLC!
  • 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard.

Visuals & UI

  • Improved Character Customization Screen.
  • Added the option to play a random table.
  • Thousand digits are now seperated by commas.
  • Added a prompt screen when rebinding controls.
  • Improved campfire lighting on wonderful willows & the main menu.
  • Improved lighting/shadows on the following tables: Graceful Games, Great Gamble, Hectic Highway, Magical Meadows, Practice Playground.
  • Nagging Nikky & Restless Rich have been added to the character viewer.

Audio

  • Devious Donna/The Witch has 10 new voice lines to taunt you with!
  • New Forward & Back sounds on menu navigation.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Hectic Highway: Police Sirens confined to bumper mission only, *this was changed due to a few players saying they triggered too often.
  • Pressing B now backs out of the end run screen.
  • Fixed gamepad navigation issue on end run screen.
  • Tables can no longer be nudged to the right when not in session.
  • Behind the scenes optimization.
  • Fixed a bug where the "around me" leaderboards would sometimes show incorrect results or nothing at all.
  • Fixed a camera bug on Wonderful Willows which made the table unplayable.
  • Fixed a ball stuck location on Training Tracks.
  • Fixed an out of bounds bug on Crazy Carnival.
  • Fixed a bug on the customization screen where sometimes the magic trail showed at incorrect times.
  • Fixed a bug on the controls screen not displaying the correct controls after resetting the control options.

Construction Chaos

The second DLC pack for Pinball Panic is officially announced! This will feature 2 new tables, 2 more characters & 6 cosmetics! More details can be found here!

