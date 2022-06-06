Barricade Barrage & Gameplay Update + Construction Chaos Announcement

Barricade Barrage
- A new arcade game for Rapid Ryan's Arcade. This a new take on the whack-a-rabbit minigame with a new layout, showcasing a new environment from the upcoming Construction Chaos DLC!
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard.
Visuals & UI
- Improved Character Customization Screen.
- Added the option to play a random table.
- Thousand digits are now seperated by commas.
- Added a prompt screen when rebinding controls.
- Improved campfire lighting on wonderful willows & the main menu.
- Improved lighting/shadows on the following tables: Graceful Games, Great Gamble, Hectic Highway, Magical Meadows, Practice Playground.
- Nagging Nikky & Restless Rich have been added to the character viewer.
Audio
- Devious Donna/The Witch has 10 new voice lines to taunt you with!
- New Forward & Back sounds on menu navigation.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Hectic Highway: Police Sirens confined to bumper mission only, *this was changed due to a few players saying they triggered too often.
- Pressing B now backs out of the end run screen.
- Fixed gamepad navigation issue on end run screen.
- Tables can no longer be nudged to the right when not in session.
- Behind the scenes optimization.
- Fixed a bug where the "around me" leaderboards would sometimes show incorrect results or nothing at all.
- Fixed a camera bug on Wonderful Willows which made the table unplayable.
- Fixed a ball stuck location on Training Tracks.
- Fixed an out of bounds bug on Crazy Carnival.
- Fixed a bug on the customization screen where sometimes the magic trail showed at incorrect times.
- Fixed a bug on the controls screen not displaying the correct controls after resetting the control options.
Construction Chaos
The second DLC pack for Pinball Panic is officially announced! This will feature 2 new tables, 2 more characters & 6 cosmetics! More details can be found here!
Changed files in this update