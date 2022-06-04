Feature Friday - June 3, 2022

203.41
- Improved page up and page down behavior on the equipment screen.
- Companion clonelings ordered to stay put no longer move around to clone.
- Molting basilisks that spawn in a zone that's already generated, like when one climbs through a spacetime vortex, no longer place molted husks throughout the zone.
- Revealed mines and bombs now have much higher priority for being shown in their tile relative to other objects.
- Smart use near mines and bombs now triggers interaction with them.
- Crab legs now count as meat.
- Creatures freed from gentling cones and mask now usually return to conversing as they would have prior to gentling.
- Goatfolk haunts now have fewer huts and a higher density of qlippoths per hut.
- Mercurial cloaks are now considered weird artifacts.
- Digging, in conjunction with autoexplore and normal movement, no longer attempts to burrow through the force bubbles of non-hostile NPCs.
- Jotun, Fjorn-Kosef, and Haggabah are now marked as having proper names.
- Chalkboards can now be animated.
- Duplicating a temporary item using non-temporary metamorphic polygel now creates a non-temporary version of the item.
- Duplicates created by metamorphic polygel now carry over effects like being broken or cleaved from the parent object.
- Removed the defunct Waydroids faction.
- Gave concrete floors to some areas in the Tomb of the Eaters that were missing them.
- Fixed a bug that caused mutation points to be spent when there were no further random mutations to buy.
- Fixed a bug that caused villages to sometimes generate without an oven.
- Fixed a bug that caused wire strands shorter than 25' to not stack with wire strands longer than 25'.
- Fixed an issue that caused some village wardens to generate without the warden title in their name.
- Fixed a bug where items duplicated with temporary metamorphic polygel became non-temporary.
- Fixed a bug that caused the damage message for ranged weapon attacks that killed their target to be suppressed. (Tthe target's death was reported but not the damage.)
- Fixed a crash when traveling to [redacted].
- Fixed several rare crashes in the audio manager.
- Fixed some grammar issues with the messages for when you spot weeps.
- Fixed a repeat word in blood-gradient hand vacuum description.
- [modding] Genotypes without available presets are now hidden when selecting a preset character.
- [modding] Custom embark modes can now skip the Genotype and Subtype modules if they are not applicable.
- [modding] The CanEquipOverDefaultBehavior event is now honored by attempts to equip items from the equipment screen as well as from the inventory screen.
