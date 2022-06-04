- Improved refueling source prioritization for vehicles so that they consider source distance with more weight. This should minimize excessively long trips for refueling if there is an alternative source nearby.
- Reduced threshold for refueling slightly so that vehicles work longer before refueling, increasing their effectiveness.
- When a cargo depot collapses, attached modules now collapse as well. Any cargo depot modules without an attached depot can be now properly destroyed too.
- Fixed an issue with stuck construction when deconstruction was canceled. Any stuck entities in such a state will be fixed after loading a save game in this version.
- Quick deliver and quick remove buttons are now always visible, even when there are not enough materials/unity to execute them.
- Fixed issue with some entities not accepting products via logistics (e.g. vehicle depots, labs). If this problem persists, try destroying and building them again.
- Reduced severity of some diseases.
- Fixed misaligned waste dump model.
- Updated translations (big thanks to everyone who contributed).
Captain of Industry update for 4 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.1c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update