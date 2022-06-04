 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BattleGroupVR update for 4 June 2022

June 4th Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8871080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed skirmish ai not activating
  • fixed workshop unitslot not showing ship
  • map mission select auto position adjust more stable
  • shield overload can no longer be activated if ship is below needed health
  • changed active ability button active vs cooldown color circle
  • fixed issue with cooldown starting before ability finished
  • added repair and resupply all buttons
  • fixed coop mode unable to target special ships
  • extended bomber supply from 200 to 300
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link