June 4th Patch Notes

- fixed skirmish ai not activating
- fixed workshop unitslot not showing ship
- map mission select auto position adjust more stable
- shield overload can no longer be activated if ship is below needed health
- changed active ability button active vs cooldown color circle
- fixed issue with cooldown starting before ability finished
- added repair and resupply all buttons
- fixed coop mode unable to target special ships
- extended bomber supply from 200 to 300
BattleGroupVR update for 4 June 2022
