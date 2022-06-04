Joey and Others

Joey
- Added replays for Bryce, Joey, and Ruben
- Fixed an issue where Rob's replay would still give tutorials if the player asked for tutorials on his previous fight
- Fixed an issue where not all of Joeys lines would show (some idiot gave two different variables the same name that caused this... don't know who did that hahaha...)
Mono
- Reminds the player that hard mode is HARD
- Gives the player the chance to buy the blue cartridge until Blue is beaten
Bless
- Adjusted Ghost positions
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if two ghosts caught the player at the same time
Sonic
- Increased vision on hard mode
Aaerios
- Points the player to the tarot card tutorial upon first interacting with the cards
- The previously mentioned issue not allowing a player to acquire Soul Light was fixed. (I'm still not sure what caused it, but apparently my fix worked.)
[REDACTED]
- Adjusted some of the hard mode fall tiles
