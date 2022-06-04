 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dream Team update for 4 June 2022

Joey and Others

Share · View all patches · Build 8870718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Joey

  • Added replays for Bryce, Joey, and Ruben
  • Fixed an issue where Rob's replay would still give tutorials if the player asked for tutorials on his previous fight
  • Fixed an issue where not all of Joeys lines would show (some idiot gave two different variables the same name that caused this... don't know who did that hahaha...)

Mono

  • Reminds the player that hard mode is HARD
  • Gives the player the chance to buy the blue cartridge until Blue is beaten

Bless

  • Adjusted Ghost positions
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if two ghosts caught the player at the same time

Sonic

  • Increased vision on hard mode

Aaerios

  • Points the player to the tarot card tutorial upon first interacting with the cards
  • The previously mentioned issue not allowing a player to acquire Soul Light was fixed. (I'm still not sure what caused it, but apparently my fix worked.)

[REDACTED]

  • Adjusted some of the hard mode fall tiles
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link