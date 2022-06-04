 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Ice update for 4 June 2022

0.9.176 - 6/3/22 - Frictionless

Share · View all patches · Build 8870653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Frictionless servers, which make the whole hack area slippery
  • Fixed RAM Enhancements not showing their name on mouseover
  • Fixed various typos
  • Fixed an enemy lasgun out of range graphical issue
  • Fixed a few areas where lava was incorrect
  • Test Your Might is open for business again
  • Fixed Charge Jumps not going higher (this smooths out all jumps a bit)
  • Zones dropped by projectiles now reduce chance to X affixes based on how fast the pool hits targets
  • Enemies should be less likely to leave Portcullis
  • Stun particles now show up instantly instead of over time, to make them more obvious
  • Shop locations now show up on the map if you've found them in any difficulty level
  • Tweaked Stagger mechanics so larger enemies like GITSfish are less likely to stagger, and all enemies don't stagger quite so often
  • Vortex Grenades now shake the camera less
  • Popups can now be knocked back while jumping
  • Stun and Freeze effects now stop enemies while climbing
  • Scorporation damage reduced 25% (it was doubled last patch, so it's at +50% from two patches ago)
  • Enemies now properly ignore shields/barriers again
  • Lightning projectiles now enable visuals further away from the player to reduce flashing
  • Volcano Silhouette added
  • Targeting dummies no longer activate on-kill effects every hit
  • Fixed blink/dash/grapple not activating on the first press after loading
  • Reduced latency when opening/closing inventory
  • Fixed Linked servers sometimes not including the whole chain
  • Dark servers now show their level after the hack
  • Healbats and Mother of Spiders can no longer be Lockout types
  • Fixed an issue with respawning enemies/minions (especially when using the teleporters)
  • Added ground under the lava on top of the Aimbot fab
  • Fixed a server near Eitri which couldn't create any spawn points
  • Instant Heals can now upgrade to the Patch SD in the recycle bin
  • Spawning enemies now more gracefully spawn somewhere else when blocked

Changed files in this update

Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link