0.9.176 - 6/3/22 - Frictionless

- Added Frictionless servers, which make the whole hack area slippery
- Fixed RAM Enhancements not showing their name on mouseover
- Fixed various typos
- Fixed an enemy lasgun out of range graphical issue
- Fixed a few areas where lava was incorrect
- Test Your Might is open for business again
- Fixed Charge Jumps not going higher (this smooths out all jumps a bit)
- Zones dropped by projectiles now reduce chance to X affixes based on how fast the pool hits targets
- Enemies should be less likely to leave Portcullis
- Stun particles now show up instantly instead of over time, to make them more obvious
- Shop locations now show up on the map if you've found them in any difficulty level
- Tweaked Stagger mechanics so larger enemies like GITSfish are less likely to stagger, and all enemies don't stagger quite so often
- Vortex Grenades now shake the camera less
- Popups can now be knocked back while jumping
- Stun and Freeze effects now stop enemies while climbing
- Scorporation damage reduced 25% (it was doubled last patch, so it's at +50% from two patches ago)
- Enemies now properly ignore shields/barriers again
- Lightning projectiles now enable visuals further away from the player to reduce flashing
- Volcano Silhouette added
- Targeting dummies no longer activate on-kill effects every hit
- Fixed blink/dash/grapple not activating on the first press after loading
- Reduced latency when opening/closing inventory
- Fixed Linked servers sometimes not including the whole chain
- Dark servers now show their level after the hack
- Healbats and Mother of Spiders can no longer be Lockout types
- Fixed an issue with respawning enemies/minions (especially when using the teleporters)
- Added ground under the lava on top of the Aimbot fab
- Fixed a server near Eitri which couldn't create any spawn points
- Instant Heals can now upgrade to the Patch SD in the recycle bin
- Spawning enemies now more gracefully spawn somewhere else when blocked
Black Ice update for 4 June 2022
0.9.176 - 6/3/22 - Frictionless
Patchnotes via Steam Community
