Boat Warfare Update 0.23.5 (Arcade Update)

Changes:
- increased health regen when out of combat
- added confirmation to the quit button to prevent accidental quitting
- added a notice board to the main menu to give info to players about issues/new releases
- complete revamp of the camera system
Fixes:
- fixed issue where laser walls in Chapter 2 were not the correct height
- fixed enemies not searching for the player when shot at
- fixed issue where a waypoint was showing up before it should on Chapter 1: level 1
- fixed issue where Chapter 2 was not being recorded as complete in the data saver
- fixed camera starting rotation being the wrong direction is Chapter 2: Level 1, 4, 5
- fixed missing object collider in Chapter 2: level 5
- fixed menu music playing if Chapter 2: level 2 was selected to start
Known issues:
- players may need to replay Chapter 2's final level to have it register properly
- players may need to set camera settings on first login
Changed files in this update