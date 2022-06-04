 Skip to content

Boat Warfare update for 4 June 2022

Boat Warfare Update 0.23.5 (Arcade Update)

Changes:

  • increased health regen when out of combat
  • added confirmation to the quit button to prevent accidental quitting
  • added a notice board to the main menu to give info to players about issues/new releases
  • complete revamp of the camera system

Fixes:

  • fixed issue where laser walls in Chapter 2 were not the correct height
  • fixed enemies not searching for the player when shot at
  • fixed issue where a waypoint was showing up before it should on Chapter 1: level 1
  • fixed issue where Chapter 2 was not being recorded as complete in the data saver
  • fixed camera starting rotation being the wrong direction is Chapter 2: Level 1, 4, 5
  • fixed missing object collider in Chapter 2: level 5
  • fixed menu music playing if Chapter 2: level 2 was selected to start

Known issues:

  • players may need to replay Chapter 2's final level to have it register properly
  • players may need to set camera settings on first login
