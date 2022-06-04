The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

We have released an update for The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta.
Changes in this update are:
- BCG-1 now fires twice as fast.
- Fixed Tier 3 (Primary) Weapons appearing in-world on Invasion matches.
- Added client variable "g_invasion_waves," defaults to 10.
- Server and Map name will now scroll horizontally in the menus.
- Dawn Hawk max firing rate has been nerf'd a little.
- Brenetta now is fully automatic, instead of semi-automatic.
- Fixed glitch on the Shotguns that would allow you to shoot as fast as the Model 20.
- Miscellaneous Main Menu changes.
Changed depots in 1.3beta branch