 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wastes update for 4 June 2022

The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8870440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have released an update for The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta.
Changes in this update are:

  • BCG-1 now fires twice as fast.
  • Fixed Tier 3 (Primary) Weapons appearing in-world on Invasion matches.
  • Added client variable "g_invasion_waves," defaults to 10.
  • Server and Map name will now scroll horizontally in the menus.
  • Dawn Hawk max firing rate has been nerf'd a little.
  • Brenetta now is fully automatic, instead of semi-automatic.
  • Fixed glitch on the Shotguns that would allow you to shoot as fast as the Model 20.
  • Miscellaneous Main Menu changes.

Changed depots in 1.3beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8870440
The Wastes Shared Depot 793671
The Wastes Win32 Depot 793672
The Wastes Linux32 Depot 793673
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link