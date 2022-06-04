 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 4 June 2022

Saves fixed and engine update

Black Forest update for 4 June 2022

  • Fixed: Saving and loading should work again. Mea culpa, I broke it and didn't realize I had done so.
  • Fixed: Score calculation should be correct again (starting with 0 on day 1).
  • Updated Unity version to 2021.3.4f1
  • Framerate should now be properly capped
  • More backend work on mercenaries and the armoury (not yet available)
  • Small bugfix in tavern code

