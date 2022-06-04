- Fixed: Saving and loading should work again. Mea culpa, I broke it and didn't realize I had done so.
- Fixed: Score calculation should be correct again (starting with 0 on day 1).
- Updated Unity version to 2021.3.4f1
- Framerate should now be properly capped
- More backend work on mercenaries and the armoury (not yet available)
- Small bugfix in tavern code
Black Forest update for 4 June 2022
Saves fixed and engine update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
