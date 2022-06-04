1.3.0.0 - New level !

Global
- Library: reroll is now an hard reroll
- Inventory: UI updated
Spells
- New spell: An eye for an eye
- New spell: Sacred altar
Light angel
- Can fail because of curse
- Now applies curse to itself
Levels
- New level: French town (act I)
Fixes
- You can buy items in the mercenary camp
- Casting a spell from an AI piece correctly removes water
- Effect of tiles are now correctly displayed on HUD & logs
- 9th shortcut fixed
- Shortcuts fixed when the main bar is not targeted
- Visual fixed on conjuration
- Outlines fixed on pieces with a skeletal mesh
Changed files in this update