Side Effect update for 4 June 2022

1.3.0.0 - New level !

1.3.0.0 - New level !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Library: reroll is now an hard reroll
  • Inventory: UI updated

Spells

  • New spell: An eye for an eye
  • New spell: Sacred altar
Light angel
  • Can fail because of curse
  • Now applies curse to itself

Levels

  • New level: French town (act I)

Fixes

  • You can buy items in the mercenary camp
  • Casting a spell from an AI piece correctly removes water
  • Effect of tiles are now correctly displayed on HUD & logs
  • 9th shortcut fixed
  • Shortcuts fixed when the main bar is not targeted
  • Visual fixed on conjuration
  • Outlines fixed on pieces with a skeletal mesh
