Patch 0.1.67430

Patch Notes for 0.1.67430
Users will need to update to the latest build to fix an issue where a new Limited Edition movie will not display correctly.
Gameplay Changes
- Added the option to switch between DX11 and DX12 rendering. If users are experiencing stability issues using DX12, they should try DX11 to see if it addresses the problem.
- Added a time window after starting a Demon Sword slash where a follow-up slash will not be buffered. This is aimed at reducing undesired follow up slashes when the user stops pressing or holding the fire button.
- Changed the range penalty at which the Infernal Eye will explode when using the mod Words of Warning to 40% (down from 60%).
- Players will now leave the party they are in if they abandon a match or leave a game lobby.
- Reduced the ammo reduction from the Raygun mod Light It Up to 12% (from 15%), granting the user one additional shot.
- Improved Ray Gun projectile performance while at higher latencies.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed certain cases where the GPU would crash.
- Fixed an issue where a freshly summoned RC Flyer could not be immediately attacked by the monster.
- Fixed a few issues where summoned objects would not appear in the right location in front of the summoner if they are positioned near an edge.
- Fixed an issue where mouse buttons would not work for push to talk when used on a screen where you can rotate a character during customization.
- Fixed an issue where the Doll count UI would not appear for the Doll Master player while possessing a Doll.
- Fixed an issue where the Infernal Eye mod Words of Warning would not interact correctly with a Banished monster or a Possessed Doll.
- Fixed an issue where the party leader icon was not showing correctly in the party member list.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to join parties mid-game or while in a lobby.
Changed files in this update