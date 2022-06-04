 Skip to content

Video Horror Society Playtest update for 4 June 2022

Patch 0.1.67430

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for 0.1.67430

Users will need to update to the latest build to fix an issue where a new Limited Edition movie will not display correctly.

Gameplay Changes

  • Added the option to switch between DX11 and DX12 rendering. If users are experiencing stability issues using DX12, they should try DX11 to see if it addresses the problem.
  • Added a time window after starting a Demon Sword slash where a follow-up slash will not be buffered. This is aimed at reducing undesired follow up slashes when the user stops pressing or holding the fire button.
  • Changed the range penalty at which the Infernal Eye will explode when using the mod Words of Warning to 40% (down from 60%).
  • Players will now leave the party they are in if they abandon a match or leave a game lobby.
  • Reduced the ammo reduction from the Raygun mod Light It Up to 12% (from 15%), granting the user one additional shot.
  • Improved Ray Gun projectile performance while at higher latencies.
  • Updated technology curriculum and library equipment to meet department standards at Pine Bluff High School.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed certain cases where the GPU would crash.
  • Fixed an issue where a freshly summoned RC Flyer could not be immediately attacked by the monster.
  • Fixed a few issues where summoned objects would not appear in the right location in front of the summoner if they are positioned near an edge.
  • Fixed an issue where mouse buttons would not work for push to talk when used on a screen where you can rotate a character during customization.
  • Fixed an issue where the Doll count UI would not appear for the Doll Master player while possessing a Doll.
  • Fixed an issue where the Infernal Eye mod Words of Warning would not interact correctly with a Banished monster or a Possessed Doll.
  • Fixed an issue where the party leader icon was not showing correctly in the party member list.
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to join parties mid-game or while in a lobby.
