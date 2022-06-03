Update v0.5.12

Did a big rewrite of how all the world chunk data is stored to accomplish two things: further reduce the jitter as the world is explored/loaded, and vastly reduce the amount of disk space the world chunk files take up. All the while keeping things backwards compatible, although the biggest performance and disk space savings will be seen in entirely new worlds. I wanted to tackle these important rewrites now to make sure things are stable and the game is in a good position for release later this year.

Performance:

Reworked world saving/loading system even more to vastly reduce amount of disk space used in a large world with multiple save slots (every unique save has to duplicate all world chunk data to make sure the state is properly preserved)

Related to the above change, another optimization was added to rework how the chunk data is actually stored and loaded to greatly reduce memory pressure in the game and reduce jitter even more, to almost non-existent amounts depending on your CPU/memory setup

Fixes:

Fixed the labels that show up on top of the character for interactions and things like "LMB - Place down" from jittering a bit while you move

Added more logic around the climbing-over mechanic to make sure the character isn't able phase through things like walls of a cabin (and getting stuck behind a chair on the other side for example)

Fixed issue added in the previous update that would cause stockpiled items to lose their collision information allowing you to walk through them

Other changes: