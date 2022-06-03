2.3.0 It's been a while, hasn't it?

Notes

My health has taken a downturn for a while, so that's why I've been absent. I've been trying to work despite my condition but it's not like it'll get any better lol whoops. I go through these moments where it gets really, really bad and then I slowly get better through physical therapy and medication changes and can focus on programming for longer, then it goes bad again and the loop repeats itself. I'm doing all I can to stay healthy, it's an uphill battle though.

I'm going through the responses to the February Species Week questions and trying to add what I can! Suricate is all done, raptor is almost done as well, and canis and felis will get their updates next patch!

Changes

Brand new eye system, no longer using the textures that people made (Sorry!)





Notes about new eyes:

I will have to update presets with an eye 'texture' later on for you to edit, but the new system can still be changed along with the current eyes.

These new eyes still glow in the dark, but are also shiny and affected by sunlight- I've always wanted this and could never figure out how to do it, but I've finally done it! 😤

These eyes have eye whites, originally it was just an iris on a black background- you can still make the eye whites black if you so choose

Eyes still turn with the head, so there might still be some wonk left when drastically turning the head.

When you log into your existing characters, their iris, eye white, and pupils will be white!

Brand new loading system, should be slippery as butter when transitioning between screens

Suricate species week additions!



Raptor species week additions part 1

New tails! New crests! New wattles and combs! Longer long beak! Beak thickness! More to come! May was Rare Disease awareness month, I made some zebra stripes for the Suricate!





Fixes

Blinking is no longer reserved for the models when in Primordial, now all instances of characters blink.

When you change horn marking colors, it's now visibly changing on all animals with horns in editor

Clicking, spacebar or esc on the Wild Arts splash screen no longer creates a big lag as it tries to load into the login screen- instead you just instantly start loading the next screen

Raptor and suricate editor were needlessly dark???? they're not super dark anymore

Your base color is no longer reset when you edit a character This is still a pain in the ass

This is still a pain in the ass The super long hanging when you first open the game should be gonezo! Overall loading should be much faster

I'm sure theres other things I'm missing right now.......

On my great big to do list...