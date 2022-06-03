2.3.0 It's been a while, hasn't it?

Notes
My health has taken a downturn for a while, so that's why I've been absent. I've been trying to work despite my condition but it's not like it'll get any better lol whoops. I go through these moments where it gets really, really bad and then I slowly get better through physical therapy and medication changes and can focus on programming for longer, then it goes bad again and the loop repeats itself. I'm doing all I can to stay healthy, it's an uphill battle though.
I'm going through the responses to the February Species Week questions and trying to add what I can! Suricate is all done, raptor is almost done as well, and canis and felis will get their updates next patch!
Changes
- Brand new eye system, no longer using the textures that people made (Sorry!)
- Notes about new eyes:
- I will have to update presets with an eye 'texture' later on for you to edit, but the new system can still be changed along with the current eyes.
- These new eyes still glow in the dark, but are also shiny and affected by sunlight- I've always wanted this and could never figure out how to do it, but I've finally done it! 😤
- These eyes have eye whites, originally it was just an iris on a black background- you can still make the eye whites black if you so choose
- Eyes still turn with the head, so there might still be some wonk left when drastically turning the head.
- When you log into your existing characters, their iris, eye white, and pupils will be white!
- Brand new loading system, should be slippery as butter when transitioning between screens
- Suricate species week additions!
- Raptor species week additions part 1
New tails! New crests! New wattles and combs! Longer long beak! Beak thickness! More to come!
- May was Rare Disease awareness month, I made some zebra stripes for the Suricate!
Fixes
- Blinking is no longer reserved for the models when in Primordial, now all instances of characters blink.
- When you change horn marking colors, it's now visibly changing on all animals with horns in editor
- Clicking, spacebar or esc on the Wild Arts splash screen no longer creates a big lag as it tries to load into the login screen- instead you just instantly start loading the next screen
- Raptor and suricate editor were needlessly dark???? they're not super dark anymore
Your base color is no longer reset when you edit a characterThis is still a pain in the ass
- The super long hanging when you first open the game should be gonezo! Overall loading should be much faster
- I'm sure theres other things I'm missing right now.......
On my great big to do list...
- Pickup (items and other players)
- The return of combat
- More items
- Return of gastros and treasure hunting
