SILO27: Crashlanded update for 4 June 2022

Update 0.6.0

Build 8869737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The portal now has to be activated by unlocking 4 symbols found around the game
  • Added collectable Datalogs with lore
  • Flying enemies and mines now do a lot more damage
  • Warden fight is harder
  • Player does more damange
  • Added a new enemy that heals nearby enemies
  • Added more environment traps
  • Many environment changes, level design tweaks, improvements to 3d assets, textures and materials
  • Ammopods no longer break when shot
  • Reduced interaction duration with ammopods
  • Increased ammo pickup distance
  • Added persistent ammo generators in some places which allow to get more ammo when all the ammo pods have been picked up
  • Added a bit of aim assist, useful for controllers
  • Removed automatic checkpoints
  • Added "Beacons" found around the game, activate them to set respawn point
  • Added ambiance sounds to some areas
  • Less intensity for visual effects when on low health
  • Reduced intensity of camera shake
  • Tutorials show all possible buttons if some action can be performed with more than one
  • Fixes related to input when switching between keyboard and controllers
  • Added controller rumble
  • Fix not being able to unlock the flashlight
  • Possible fix screen resolution settings not working properly
  • Fixed an invisible hitbox
  • Fixes to UIs going over each others
  • Limited how much the shadow quality setting can be lowered as it introduced glitches if set too low
  • Added back button in pause menu go to main menu, it shouldn't create problems anymore
  • Many smaller bug fixes and optimizations
  • Update engine to Unity to 2021.3.0f1

