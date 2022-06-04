Update 0.6.0

- The portal now has to be activated by unlocking 4 symbols found around the game
- Added collectable Datalogs with lore
- Flying enemies and mines now do a lot more damage
- Warden fight is harder
- Player does more damange
- Added a new enemy that heals nearby enemies
- Added more environment traps
- Many environment changes, level design tweaks, improvements to 3d assets, textures and materials
- Ammopods no longer break when shot
- Reduced interaction duration with ammopods
- Increased ammo pickup distance
- Added persistent ammo generators in some places which allow to get more ammo when all the ammo pods have been picked up
- Added a bit of aim assist, useful for controllers
- Removed automatic checkpoints
- Added "Beacons" found around the game, activate them to set respawn point
- Added ambiance sounds to some areas
- Less intensity for visual effects when on low health
- Reduced intensity of camera shake
- Tutorials show all possible buttons if some action can be performed with more than one
- Fixes related to input when switching between keyboard and controllers
- Added controller rumble
- Fix not being able to unlock the flashlight
- Possible fix screen resolution settings not working properly
- Fixed an invisible hitbox
- Fixes to UIs going over each others
- Limited how much the shadow quality setting can be lowered as it introduced glitches if set too low
- Added back button in pause menu go to main menu, it shouldn't create problems anymore
- Many smaller bug fixes and optimizations
- Update engine to Unity to 2021.3.0f1
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720980/SILO27_Crashlanded/
